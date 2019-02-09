VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A lot of people in Hampton Roads are following the path of Hurricane Dorian closely. Among those people are Virginia Beach city employees.

Although the storm remained well to our south on Monday, crews began checking city fuel tanks and generators. They also began to get equipment ready for later in the week when Hampton Roads may feel the effects of Dorian most strongly.

Erin Sutton, Virginia Beach Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator, said that members of the Office of Emergency Management would meet with city leadership Tuesday morning to reassess the forecast and to make a plan moving forward.

RELATED: Red Cross volunteers prepare for Hurricane Dorian

"The biggest uncertainty right now is the track of [Dorian]. We've been down this road before it turned," Sutton told 13News Now. "We’re concerned about the amount of rain since we’ve already had a lot of rain this summer.”

Sutton recommended people take a little time to make sure they have their hurricane (disaster) preparedness kits together and that they have their hurricane plans ready.

Tuesday, Sutton expected there to be much more activity from public works and public utility crews that would be checking generators and equipment for stormwater pump stations.

RELATED: Norfolk SPCA takes in 34 animals from South Carolina ahead of evacuation orders for Hurricane Dorian