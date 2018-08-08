VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The water below us could be the key to figuring out what areas of Hampton Roads are most prone to flooding.

A team of hydrologists with the U.S. Geological Survey are in Virginia Beach this week, collecting data to test that theory. Every month, hydrologists like Kurt McCoy travel from Richmond to Virginia Beach to monitor groundwater levels from a total of 60 wells throughout the city.

Their findings are just one piece of the puzzle in solving Virginia Beach’s flood problems. The issue of flooding extends beyond just the water we see coming towards us. McCoy said it also has to do with the water levels rising beneath our feet.

“If you think of it as like a big box and what we're seeing is flooding on the top of that box. But the internal parts of that box can fill up with water as well,” said McCoy.

“What we’re experiencing is the inability of that water to escape and get out to the open seas, in some places, those water levels are rising or changing. We just have to keep tabs on how they’re changing and what it means when they’re changing.”

In some areas of the city, U.S.G.S. found higher levels, a discovery which means rainfall and floodwater can't absorb into the ground. A lot of their monitoring is focused on water levels inland.

“The purpose of our data monitoring is primarily to get a sense of the water quality and the current status of water levels in the aquifer. What we ultimately want to do is make sure we have a resource here that can be preserved and can continually use,” said McCoy.

“The additional benefit of this type of data is what we’re trying to convey to folks. That this data can be used to address coastal flooding issues as well.”

Council member Barbara Henley and the City of Virginia Beach are financially supporting part of USGS’s study. In turn, USGS is providing the city with access to their data. Henley said the data gives them a better understanding of the floodwater problem the city faces.

"It's just used as a part of all of our engineering and determining what needs to be done whether its flooding or other infrastructure,” said Henley.

McCoy said the data they’ve found serves a double-ended purpose.

“One, its education. Anytime you collect data you’re informing yourself. The other side is we have to be constantly aware of solutions and how we can use this data to create solutions,” said McCoy.

The data is also indicative of what’s on the horizon in the years to come.

© 2018 WVEC