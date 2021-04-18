I-264 eastbound lanes reopen after multiple motorcycles, one vehicle crash overnight

Virginia State Police said eight motorcycles were speeding on Interstate 264, weaving in and out of traffic when a crash occurred Sunday just before 12:30 a.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The eastbound lanes on Interstate 264 are back open after multiple motorcycles crashed early Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police said it responded on Sunday, April 18 around 12:28 a.m. to a crash involving several motorcycles and a car. There were eight motorcycles driving extremely fast, heading east on I-264 when the collision occurred.

Officers said the motorcycles were weaving in and out of traffic when the incident happened. According to police, 21-year-old Enoch Sutton was driving a white Suzuki when he ran into the back of a 2016 Mercedes sedan.

Then, Kurtis Brown, 25, driving a black/orange Kawasaki motorcycle lost control and laid down his bike.

Two others, Keith Vaughn, 25, driver of a blue Yamaha motorcycle and Sidney Villarreal, 23, driver of a purple Kawasaki crashed into one another.

This is when Vaughn lost control of his bike and ran off the road and hit a steel cable. Villarreal's bike ended up running over Brown's bike (black/orange).

Police said the three men who crashed on the bikes were rushed to Virginia Beach General Hospital and are suffering life-threatening injuries.

Villarreal was also taken to the hospital and she is expected to be okay. The driver of the Mercedes was not hurt in the crash.