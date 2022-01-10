Remnants of Ian left stuctural damage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The storm damage stretched across parts of the resort area. Galilee Church took a hit and is now missing its steeple.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront woke up to a fair amount of structural damage on Saturday morning.

The skywalk at Oceans Condominiums near 40th Street and Atlantic Avenue took a hit, tossing glass and panels to the ground.

The storm damage stretched across 40th Street to Galilee Church, which is now missing its steeple.

Holly Hills Apartments sits to the left of the church.

Kathy Reynolds lives at the apartment complex and said the church steeple broke off earlier Friday evening.

“We were all awake," Reynolds said. "It had been rattling for awhile. And all the sudden there was this huge huge crash and I didn’t know what happened so I went and looked out my window and went oh my gosh!”

Property Manager Dean Rodgers said fortunately no one got hurt.

"I got here early this morning," Rodgers said. "Waiting for the sun to come up so I can assess the damages. How to strategize getting this fixed and making sure people are safe.”

Gusty winds also broke apart the pavilion at Neptune’s Park. One of the beams even took off the top of a street light.

Reynolds said she is thankful the inside of her apartment building isn’t damaged.