VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A popular feature of the wintertime season will make its return to the Virginia Beach Farmers Market.

For the second year, people will be able to do a little ice skating at the market which is located at the corner of Dam Neck and Princess Anne roads.

The rink will open for the season on November 16 at 10 a.m.

If you don't have ice skates, that's not a problem. You can rent a pair when you get to the rink. There also will be concessions there if you need a drink or food while you're taking a break from the ice.