VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Indoor skydiving is growing in popularity across the country, and the National Indoor Skydiving Championship will be held in Virginia Beach's iFLY.

The third annual championship will include competitors competing in timed routines with compulsory maneuvers in individual, two-way, and four-way teams. There is also a freestyle category, which is usually a huge crowd pleaser.

The winners of this event will be selected to be in the 25-member U.S. team who will compete at the World Air Sport Federation’s World Championship in Lille, France in April.

Last year at the Virginia Beach championship, 115 athletes and their support team represented 3 countries.

“Hosting the US National Championship is significant for the city, the region, and the sport of indoor skydiving,” iFLY Virginia Beach CEO Robert Pizzini said.

The 3-day event kicks off January 11th and ends on the 13th. Spectators are welcome, free of charge, and flight packages will be available at discounted rates.

At iFLY Virginia Beach, four 350-horsepower fans generate wind speeds up to 160 mph inside a 52-foot-tall, 14-foot-diameter glass flight chamber. The NASA-designed technology provides an environment that simulates free-fall conditions. iFLY Virginia Beach is a locally owned and operated franchise and one of 35 iFLY locations across the country.