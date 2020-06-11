Illegal dumping continues at Virginia Beach Recycling Center

Illegal dumping continues to be a problem at one Virginia Beach Recycling Center. City leaders are making big changes to stop it from happening.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The piles of trash are out of control at one Virginia Beach Recycling Center. Often leaders must close the site down to clean up the mess.

“I’ve seen furniture, grills, just about anything that people don’t know what to do with they bring it here,” explained avid recycler Cay Caveney.

From TVs to couches to mattresses, none of it belongs at West Neck Recycling Center. City crews are oftentimes left to clean up the mess. Leaders said they are now making changes to the site to keep people from illegally dumping.

Caveney explained, “At times I cannot even come in to recycle my legitimate stuff because other people have put their trash.”

Earlier this year, leaders closed two other recycling centers across the city because of people illegally dumping. Those who recycle at the West Neck location worry that could happen here.

“This site, the upgrades are going to keep it from getting closed,” explained Recycling Coordinator, Kristi Rines.

Rines said leaders are cracking down on people who are dropping off things that don’t belong.

“There will be set hours for this location,” she said. “There will be an attendant on-site that will help answer any questions that the residents have about the material they are bringing in. If someone shows up with a washer, they are going to be told where to take that. It’s not going to be here.”