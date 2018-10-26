VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The smoke could be seen from miles away.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a home to catch fire for the second time in a year. The vacant two-story home, located on Goolagong Drive in Virginia Beach burst into flames around 7 o'clock Friday morning.

Firefighters immediately began trying to contain the engulfed home, but the residence is a total loss. The houses to the right and left of it were also badly burned, but there were no injuries.

#13NewsNow this video shows a #VirginiaBeach house fire, on Goolagong Drive. People say they could see the smoke from #Norfolk . pic.twitter.com/PDMqPQUwqg — Megan Shinn 13News Now (@13MeganShinn) October 26, 2018

That home belongs to Chenequa Johnson. The first fire back in January was devastating, but this has left her feeling empty.

“I don't know, we're just gonna have to start all over, again,” said Johnson. “My faith is being tested.”

She and her two children were looking forward to moving back to the home in about a month. The renovations from the last fire were close to being finished.

“I’m numb. I'm confused. I don't even know where to go from here at this point,” said Johnson.

She said the hardest part will be telling her two kids about the fire.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“I bought that home for them so they could have a home. I never had a home, so I wanted my kids to have one and for it to be burned down twice... this time, I really don't have no explanation,” said Johnson.

Neighbors were devastated after seeing Johnson’s house go up in flames. One young girl stood on the sidewalk, crying. She’s friends with Johnson’s daughter and was excited they’d be moving back in soon.

Now, the home is completely destroyed. Johnson’s neighbor, Emma Hayes, said she feels heartbroken about the situation.

“This is worse than the first one,” said Hayes. “It’s crazy, I just feel sorry for my neighbors. It’s just bad. You know, cause we're all close around here.”

Johnson said she only asks for one thing:

“Keep me and my family in your prayers... that's it,” said Johnson.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department was not able to determine what caused the first fire back in January. The cause of the second fire is still under investigation.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC