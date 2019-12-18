VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About a hundred protesters and demonstrators stood in the rain in Virginia Beach Tuesday night, calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The “Impeach and Remove Rally” was just one of many rallies across the country Tuesday. They came in anticipation of the House wide vote on impeachment on Wednesday.

Sue Pernah drove all the way up from Carrollton to voice her opinion. She said she wasn't into politics at first, but times are changing.

“I never thought I’d get political, but we have to, democracy is on the line,” Pernah said. “This has never happened, we're being called to protect our country.”

There were a handful of Trump supporters at Town Center, including Sal and Alan Ferrera. They voiced their support for the President.

“They know they will lose in 2020,” Ferrera said. “This is a win for Trump. For them trying to push their narrative, this is a win.”

The House has enough votes to approve the articles.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria said she's on-board.

If it passes, President Trump would be the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

That doesn't mean President Trump will be removed from office. The Senate will still need to hold a trial. They have the power to convict him or acquit him.

In a Senate trial you need a two-thirds vote to convict and remove a president. That means 20 Republican senators would need to break with their party.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: House committee met Tuesday to set rules for final impeachment debate

RELATED: President Trump sends lengthy letter to Nancy Pelosi protesting impeachment

RELATED: Impeachment week: What's ahead with the House vote and Senate trial

RELATED: 5 aides quit as Democratic congressman plans to become Republican

RELATED: Democrats seek Bolton, Mulvaney for impeachment trial witnesses

RELATED: Democrats upset McConnell to coordinate with White House on impeachment trial

RELATED: President Trump accuses Democrats of 'trivializing impeachment'

RELATED: VERIFY: What articles of impeachment mean and what comes next