VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge sentenced a Virginia Beach man to eight years after he admitted to having sex with his dog.

According to court documents, investigators interviewed Martin Carey during a pre-polygraph in May 2018.

During the interview, Carey admitted to having "sex with my dog" and said he had vaginal intercourse with the animal.

Animal Control seized the dog and a veterinarian confirmed during a pelvic exam that the dog's anus and rectum "were consistent with blunt force trauma or penetration," documents said.

Investigators said the incidents happened in Virginia Beach.

During his sentencing, the judge also stipulated Carey may not own or possess a companion animal or agriculture animal and must have his residence searched for animals after he's released.

Carey is also serving 4 years and 6 months for a violation of probation, according to the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

