VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach school is making sure every student gets a bedtime story.

School leaders at Tallwood Elementary School are using the Internet to connect with students.

Every Tuesday, someone from the school reads a children's book in the library to a small group of kids while recording it all on a cell phone. The video is then posted to YouTube for the entire student body to enjoy at home later that night.

The weekly video is becoming a new tradition known as "Tuck-In Tuesdays."

“We wanted to reach out to our communities and do more than just reading during the day. We wanted to make sure our students were read to at night," said Principal Dr. Tameka Singletary-Johnson.

Dr. Singletary-Johnson said it’s her hope that students comprehend the stories and develop a love of reading, even if it’s through a screen.

“The parents on Facebook are all congratulating us and thanking us for doing this. The kids are coming in understanding the secret word, because we have a secret word in the book, students are rewarded for knowing the secret word," she said.

The principal said she was first approached with the idea by the librarian and reading specialist in March for National Reading Month.