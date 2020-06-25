Incoming Virginia Beach city manager talks protests, plans for the city

Patric Duhaney said he wants to make Virginia Beach "more responsive to the needs of its citizens."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — New Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney said he plans to lead by character and "moral conviction," engaging groups in the city who may feel outcast.

Speaking to 13News Now Investigative Reporter Evan Watson, Duhaney said he wants to "make Virginia Beach more responsive to the needs of its citizens."

“I think [Virginia Beach is] probably one of the best-run cities in the country," he said. "I think one of the things we really need to focus on - in light of what’s going on now with social unrest and racial injustice - is engaging our community.”

Duhaney said inclusion and equity are priorities for him. That includes listening to protesters and evaluating police actions.

“Is there anything that we can do to help Virginia Beach policing more empathetic, sustainable and get more credibility with our citizens as well," he said.

Duhaney preaches transparency but said he needs more time before commenting on the Virginia Beach Police plan to release a summary of the mass shooting investigation, instead of the full report.

He does support the centralization of Human Resources, getting work environment complaints sent directly to his office.

“Those kinds of things help ensure the city manager gets a really good sense of what’s happening in each department,” Duhaney said. "Abuse of any kind of harassment or disciplinary issues that are going on... so you can get a better handle on it.”