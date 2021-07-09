Independent citizen review board | Virginia Beach task force finishes recommendations for police transparency

The final recommendation from the Citizen's Review Panel Task Force come after months of public input and research

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Citizen's Review Panel Task Force completed its recommendations for a citizen oversight board in Virginia Beach.

The task force, which has spent months compiling research and public input, was formed to better monitor police investigations and possible misconduct.

Tuesday, it officially presented its final report to the Virginia Beach City Council after completing the report by the end of August.

“The success of any type of body like this is transparency, and accountability," task force chair Sean Monteiro told 13News Now ahead of the presentation.

While the recommendations do not include details about its cost (leaving that decision up to City Council), the report offers a framework for the city council to now create an "Independent Citizen Review Board."

The two biggest changes come in the form of strengthened citizen subpoena power and internal investigations.

“Everything happens after the fact, the hearings, the reviews, are triggered from a citizen’s complaint," Monteiro said.

Here are the recommendation's main takeaways: