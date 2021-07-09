Independent citizen review board | Virginia Beach task force finishes recommendations for police transparency

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Citizen's Review Panel Task Force completed its recommendations for a citizen oversight board in Virginia Beach.
The task force, which has spent months compiling research and public input, was formed to better monitor police investigations and possible misconduct.
Tuesday, it officially presented its final report to the Virginia Beach City Council after completing the report by the end of August.
“The success of any type of body like this is transparency, and accountability," task force chair Sean Monteiro told 13News Now ahead of the presentation.
While the recommendations do not include details about its cost (leaving that decision up to City Council), the report offers a framework for the city council to now create an "Independent Citizen Review Board."
The two biggest changes come in the form of strengthened citizen subpoena power and internal investigations.
“Everything happens after the fact, the hearings, the reviews, are triggered from a citizen’s complaint," Monteiro said.
Here are the recommendation's main takeaways:
- 11 voting members, 2 non-voting members
- 3 year terms, no more than 1 consecutive term
- Membership shall reflect the diversity of the City's population
- At least two members of the Board shall be under 40 years of age
- Creation of a Board Coordinator, who may monitor investigations, conduct trend analysis and coordinate community outreach
- The Board shall have unfettered authority to conduct independent review of any citizen complaint investigation, internal investigation or police policy procedure
- The Board may self-initiate an independent review of any completed Internal Affairs investigation into any incident that rises to their attentions
- The Board Coordinator may request from the Board an application for a Subpoena a Circuit Court Judge.
- Must demonstrate necessity, obtain a legal review, affirmative vote of at least 8 members.