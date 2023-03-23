16 units affected in Indian Lakes Apartments fire in Virginia Beach

This marks the fourth fire at this complex since 2020.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Crews responded to a fire at a Virginia Beach apartment complex Thursday evening.

The fire broke out at Indian Lakes Apartments in the 5300 block of Yellow Knife Ct. That's right off Indian River Road.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, firefighters got to the scene at around 6 p.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-story attic. The fire quickly spread to other units, VBFD said.

Fire officials say 16 units are affected, but no one was hurt. Firefighters rescued seven animals including three dogs, two cats and two birds. The Red Cross is working with residents to find housing.

The fire was out in roughly two hours.