Injuries reported in crash on I-264 that involved Virginia state trooper

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police say a two-vehicle crash on I-264 Wednesday night involved a state trooper and resulted in minor injuries.

First responders were sent to I-264 eastbound at the Rosemont Road exit in Virginia Beach. That's where two vehicles, including a state police car, collided just before 8 p.m.

Authorities say there were only minor, non-life threatening injuries, but haven't released if it was the state trooper or the other driver who was hurt.