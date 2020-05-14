Injuries reported in crash on I-264 that involved Virginia state trooper

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police say a two-vehicle crash on I-264 Wednesday night involved a state trooper and resulted in minor injuries.
First responders were sent to I-264 eastbound at the Rosemont Road exit in Virginia Beach. That's where two vehicles, including a state police car, collided just before 8 p.m.
Authorities say there were only minor, non-life threatening injuries, but haven't released if it was the state trooper or the other driver who was hurt.
Officials have shut down the Rosemont Road exit as they investigate the scene. No other details have been released at this time.