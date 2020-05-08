Inmate dies in custody in Virginia Beach

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Correctional Center said Anthony Yuhas, 20, was in "medical distress" when a deputy found him.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An inmate died at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center Wednesday after a deputy sheriff found him in "medical distress."

Kathy Hieatt, spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, said the deputy found 20-year-old Anthony Wayne Yuhas of Virginia Beach around 2:45 a.m. during routine security checks.

The deputy started helping Yuhas right away. Despite his efforts and the efforts of the correctional center's medical staff, Virginia Beach Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services, Yuhas died about 35 minutes later (around 3:20 a.m.).

Yuhas had been at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center since July 27, 2020, on a misdemeanor failure to appear charge. A magistrate denied him bond. He received a full medical screening and a physical, which is standard when anyone is admitted to the correctional center.

Hieatt said Yuhas had a serious preexisting medical condition, but his diagnosis and treatment are confidential under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

The Virginia Beach Police Department and the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident, which is standard whenever someone dies in custody. The investigation includes reviewing camera footage.

As required, the sheriff's office also reported the incident to the Virginia Department of Corrections, which reviews all in-custody deaths and has the authority to investigate.

Yuhas did not have a cell mate. No foul play is suspected.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk will determine the cause and manner of Yuhas' death.