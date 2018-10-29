VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Investigators said a fire that destroyed a home in the 5800 block of Goolagong Drive on October 26 was set intentionally.

Emergency crews got to the house shortly before 7:30 a.m. It was the second time firefighters had been to the home since January. There was a fire there then, but investigators never pinpointed the cause. It put the family of five that lives there out of the home.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire on October 26, although the same family lives there. The home was undergoing renovations.

Investigators anyone with information about the arson to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or to contact the Virginia Beach Fire Marshal’s Office at (757) 385-4228. You can remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest and conviction, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

