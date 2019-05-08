VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The independent team looking into the Virginia Beach mass shooting is still looking for feedback from the public.

The Hillard Heintze law firm has its second community listening session scheduled for Thursday, August 8, at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The risk management president says a key part to the team's independent investigation is talking with people directly. So, they are asking for victim's family members and people who worked for Virginia Beach to join them for one of the meetings.

At the end of this process, the team will explain its key findings and recommendations.

If you can't attend Thursday's listening session, there's a toll-free number you can call: 1-877-208-5650.