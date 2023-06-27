Woman convicted in deadly Virginia Beach police-involved shooting

The shooting happened in December at a shopping center on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach judge found a Norfolk woman guilty of multiple charges for her role in a deadly traffic stop involving police.

Jacqueline Ortiz was convicted of one count of brandishing a firearm (at an officer), assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest. The judge dropped a second count of brandishing a firearm at a passerby.

The shooting happened on December 1, 2022, at a shopping center on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach. A police officer shot and killed Ortiz's husband, DeShawn Whitaker.

A Virginia Beach police officer parked at Newtown Baker Crossing said a license plate reader in his cruiser alerted him to a stolen car. When he approached the vehicle, dash camera video showed a passenger in the back getting out to go to a store.

The driver, identified as Whitaker, also got out of the car. When the officer tried to put him in handcuffs, body-worn camera video showed Whitaker running off.

The officer then pivots his attention to Whitaker's wife, Ortiz. Video showed her struggling with the officer on the ground.

Prosecutors argued that Ortiz attempted to reach for her own gun near her waist, despite several officer commands to stop. The defense claimed Ortiz tried to move her gun away from her body to avoid it accidentally going off.

During the tussle, Ortiz was seen repeatedly yelling for help. A passerby testified in court that he tried to help the officer at his request, but backed up after seeing Ortiz and the officer wrestling for the gun.

Moments later, body camera video showed Whitaker returning and drawing a gun from a bag and then pointing it at the officer. The officer fired multiple shots at Whitaker, hitting him.