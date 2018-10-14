VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The JDRF One Walk in Virginia Beach on Sunday had one goal: to raise money and awareness about type 1 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that affects children and adults.

The walk at Neptune Park at the Oceanfront raised about $180,557.

Money raised from the walk supports "life–changing breakthroughs that give hope to everyone impacted by this disease," according to JDRF's website.

