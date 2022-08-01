x
Virginia Beach

Navy shares new traffic patterns for JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

Officials said these changes will last until further notice.
Credit: Bonifacio Herrera, 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — A traffic flow change is coming to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach. 

According to a statement from the U.S. Navy, Gate 3, which is located at the intersection of Shore Drive and Helicopter Road, will be open 24 hours a day.

Gate 5, which is at the intersection of Shore Drive and Independence Road, will be open for cars from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for cars, and for pedestrians, will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Gate 1, which is at the intersection of Shore Drive and E. Little Creek Road, will be open for cars from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.to 7 p.m. for pedestrians. 

Officials said this schedule will last until further notice. 

