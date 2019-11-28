VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many military families across Hampton Roads will be eating their Thanksgiving meals on base.

JEB Little Creek-Fort Story gave us a look at meal prep.

The Navy culinary specialists spent all day Wednesday preparing turkeys, side dishes and baking desserts and loaves of bread.

One of the culinary specialists has been preparing Thanksgiving dinner for military families for about 21 years.

They put a lot of heart and hard work into making the turkey dinner for patrons.

It's a tough job but when they see satisfied and full faces, it's worth it.

RELATED: Thanksgiving preps aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower