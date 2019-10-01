The wait is over, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers are coming to Virginia Beach!

The band will perform at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Saturday, August 3 at 8 p.m.

It's part of the “Son Of A Son Of A Sailor” Tour 2019.

Parrotheads, you won't want to miss this!

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, January 18 at 10 a.m. at the Ford box office at the amphitheater, charge by phone 800-745-3000 or buy at livenation.com.

“There is no better way to spend a Saturday night in the heart of the summer than a Jimmy Buffett concert," said Tabatha Webster, General Manager of Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach. "We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach for another fantastic night of music and fun. Don’t miss the party!"