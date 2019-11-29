VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — National Career Fairs is bringing a job fair to Virginia Beach on December 4.

Are you looking for a job? Are you tired of sending resumes left and right and never getting an answer? If you are, dress in your best professional clothes, bring resumes, and visit the Virginia Beach Career Fairs at Doubletree by Hilton at 1900 Pavilion Drive.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to meet employers and interview for special positions throughout the day.

RELATED: 50 new jobs coming to Virginia Beach

RELATED: Virginia's unemployment rate drops to 2.6 percent

Employers registered to attend the event include:

Aviation Institute of Maintenance

VEC Virginia

U.S. Customs & Border Protection

DeVry University

Waffle House Inc

NaKupuna Companies

US Navy

Click here to register for the event.