Runners line up for ‘Joggin’ For Frogmen 5K’ in Virginia Beach

The event took place at the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach — and it’s also for a good cause!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hundreds of people took part in this morning’s Joggin’ For Frogmen 5K race.

The event is back in Virginia Beach after a pandemic pause, according to Ally Bailey, the Athletics Events Coordinator of the Travis Manion Foundation.

“Because of COVID this is our first race since 2019 and we’re so excited to be back,” Bailey said.

“Everybody is welcome to come out, we welcome any and all fitness levels. You can run as fast as you want, you can walk as slow as you want.”

Bailey said around 600 people signed up for the big race which is for runner of all ages and all athletic abilities.

“I really enjoyed it! It was hot and muggy but hey- once you get out there and start running it’s all fun,” runner Dwight Starks said.

It’s also for a good cause. The 5K raises money for the Travis Manion Foundation which honors the sacrifices of Naval Special Warfare service members and support families of the fallen.

“Our goal is actually $50,000 and we already met it,” Bailey said. “So we’re really excited about that.”

For Starks, it’s a good way to give back, have fun, and connect with the community.

“It’s for a good cause,” Starks said. “I do it for everybody else that can’t run so I’m out there having fun with everybody else and meet new friends.”