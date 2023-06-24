'Joggin' For Frogmen' 5K race benefiting special warfare families returns to Virginia Beach

The race raises money for military service members. 13News Now is a proud sponsor.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A big race benefitting our county's military service members is back in Virginia Beach this weekend.

The Joggin' For Frogmen 5K kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Military Aviation Museum.

According to event organizers, the event started back in 2011 in San Diego as a tribute to a group of American soldiers who died in an Afghanistan.

Over the years, the event expanded to several races across the country to honor military service.

It's not just about raising awareness of the sacrifices of our military, the 5K race also raises money. The 5K benefits the Travis Manion Foundation which honors the sacrifices of Naval Special Warfare service members and their families.

It's not too late to donate to help. For more information on the race and how you can help visit the event's website.

The event also features a Tadpole Trot for the kids.