Josh Thompson, the 'JT' in JT Walk, JT's Grommet Island in Virginia Beach dies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The family of Josh Thompson said Thursday that he died after fighting ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) for more than decade.

Thompson, the son of developer Bruce Thompson, was diagnosed with the disease in late 2006.

His first and last initials are the "JT" in the JT Walk which is held annually at the Oceanfront to raise money for the fight against ALS. JT's Grommet Island Park (also featuring Thompson's initials) is a beach park that features wheelchair accessible entrances and a playground with poured-in-place surfacing, raised sand tables for sandcastle building at an accessible height, a sensory board for children who are autistic and visually impaired, and a sway boat.

Thompson's family released this statement:

It's with a heavy heart the family of Josh Thompson shares with you that after a courageous 13-year battle against the horrific ALS disease Josh has ended his earthly journey and began a new chapter of his life. When he was first diagnosed with “ALS” no one hardly knew of it and most had vague familiarity with the disease. Through the annual JT Walk and the thousands of JT Walk participants over 13 years, he not only raised awareness of the horrors of this disease, but also millions of dollars for ALS Research and recreational facilities for persons with disabilities. These facilities include JT’s Grommet Island, the first ever beach park and playground in the country for persons with disabilities, Camp Grom, a camp for wounded warriors and children with disabilities, and the kid friendly, CHKD Grombulance, a first of its kind neonatal ambulance.

The family planned said there would be a Mass of Christian Burial on November 1. Afterwards, relatives, friends, and supporters will gather for a seaside remembrance and paddle out on the beach in front of the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront at 3:15 p.m. A celebration of Thompson’s life will follow that at the Cavalier Beach Club.

For anyone who cannot attend, the remembrance will be streamed through the Virginia Gentlemen’s Facebook page as well as the JT Walk & Beach Party Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, Thompson's family asked people to donate to the JT Walk, Josh's Miracle Team. One hundred percent of donations will be used for patients and families fighting ALS. People also can be part of the virtual JT Walk on November 8.

