VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Journey announced a tour stop in Virginia Beach in August 2020!

The "Don't Stop Believin'" band will be bringing their tour with Pretenders to Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on August 7, 2020.

Neal Schon, Ross Valory, longtime members Jonathan Cain and Steve Smith, and Arnel Pineda have planned an extensive North American tour.

The band announced it will hit more than 60 cities between May 15 through September 12.

Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics such as "Lights," "Faithfully," "Any Way You Want It," "Open Arms," and many more.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m. Presale started on November 5 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

