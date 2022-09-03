Majority of Donovon Lynch family's federal lawsuit to move forward

A federal judge found that the Lynch family has enough evidence to complain that Virginia Beach failed to train its police officers to an appropriate standard.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In the latest update in a court battle between the family of Donovon Lynch and the City of Virginia Beach, a federal judge dismissed part of the family's claims, but allowed most of them to go forward.

Lynch was shot and killed by a police officer during a chaotic night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in March of 2021. The officer's body camera was not turned on during the shooting.

Later, a special grand jury found that the officer who pulled the trigger, Solomon Simmons, was acting in "self-defense of himself and others." They declared the shooting justified, and found no probable cause to charge him with a crime.

Lynch's family then started pushing for a federal investigation of the shooting.

They filed a suit in June 2021, which the city responded to with a "motion to dismiss," meaning they asked the judge to drop the case. The Lynch family came back to the court with an amended complaint, addressing some of the city's points, and the city, again, filed for the court to dismiss that amended complaint.

On Monday, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia drew a line between the motion to dismiss and the amended complaint.

In the order, Judge Arenda Wright Allen found that the Lynch family has enough evidence to complain that Virginia Beach had failed to train its police officers to an appropriate standard, and that this failure to train partially caused the shooting that killed Donovon Lynch.

Allen also said Lynch's constitutional right to be free from excessive use of force was violated. That means the family has reason for their case to be heard.

The court did dismiss some complaints against Officer Simmons in his official capacity (i.e., his role as a police officer) that were exact copies of complaints brought against the city.

So while the complaints against the city will stand, Simmons won't be evaluated for them separately as a police officer.