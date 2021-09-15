Judge in Virginia Beach rules man can withdraw guilty plea to murders of mother, son

A judge said Richard Stoner, who pleaded guilty to the killings of Lois Schmidt and her 7-year-old son, can withdraw his guilty plea to their murders in 2004.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note : The above video is from June 2018.

A judge said Richard Stoner, one of two men charged with the murders of a mother and son in 2004, can pull his guilty plea.

The ruling came in Virginia Beach Circuit Court Wednesday morning, a week after Stoner made his request.

Police arrested Stoner in 2018 for the murders of Lois Schmidt and her 7-year-old son, Jonathan Vetrano.

Investigators said Christopher Schmidt, Lois' husband, hired Stoner to kill her and Christopher.

Schmidt is the other person charged in the case.

Stoner entered his guilty plea to the murders in 2018, the same year as his arrest. In addition to testifying that Schmidt hired him to kill Lois and Jonathan. Stoner said he killed a dog and shot Lois' brother who survived. He said he set the family's home in College Park on fire, as well.

At the time of Lois' and Jonathan's murders, Lois and Schmidt were in the process of getting a divorce. They were fighting over custody of their 1-year-old daughter.

The judge's decision to allow Stoner to withdraw his guilty plea hinged on the recent abolishment of the death penalty in Virginia which took effect on July 1, 2021. The judge said the change in law altered the plea agreement that was in place and he had “no recourse but to relieve [Stoner] of obligations based on contract law.”

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said that this is the first case in the city in which a guilty plea is withdrawn based on the death penalty being abolished.

After the judge's ruling Wednesday, prosecutors moved from one courtroom to another. There was a hearing in the second courtroom to determine whether the Commonwealth would be allowed to use the transcript from Stoner's preliminary hearing as evidence against Schmidt at his trial.