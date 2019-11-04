VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach Circuit Court judge ruled the city's school board seat for the Rose Hall district is now vacant at a hearing Thursday afternoon.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools removed Joel McDonald from his Rose Hall district seat on the school board after learning he moved out of the district. State law states board members need to live in the districts that they represent.

McDonald said he has since moved back into the Rose Hall district and said he wasn't aware moving out of the district would vacate his seat.

"I wish I had known there was a law that could be construed as having me vacate my seat," McDonald said after the trial. "I honestly was not aware, I was shocked that all of this came to fruition.”

Virginia Beach residents in the Rose Hall district are now without representation on both the school board and the city council. Former city councilwoman Shannon Kane officially resigned last week after she moved out of the Rose Hall district as well.

The School Board plans to fill the vacant seat with an appointment by June 4 and a special election will be scheduled for November.

Virginia Beach Deputy City Attorney Kamala Lannetti said the board will solicit applications to fill the vacancy after spring break, around April 22. She said interested applicants to assume the interim position will have about two weeks to apply.

McDonald, who began serving on the board in 2013, said he was disappointed with the ruling. He said he will review options to appeal with his attorney, but he said he wants to see the seat filled as soon as possible even if he's not back on the board.

“I have no intention of delaying the filling of this seat," he said. "This seat needs to be filled and I ask my colleagues on the board to keep on open mind as far as the appointment process."

McDonald said he will apply to be appointed to fill his now-vacant seat and, if he's not selected, he will likely run in the November special election.

“My intention all along was to serve with integrity and to serve well and I hope to continue to do so in the future," McDonald said.