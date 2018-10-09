VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A judge sentenced Jerode Johnson to 47 years behind bars for causing a wreck that killed Great Bridge High School senior Kaitlyn Duffy and hurt her friend, Sabrina Mundorff.
The crash took place in 2017. Johnson, who was accused of driving under the influence at the time of the wreck, entered guilty pleas to charges in April 2018.
Duffy was the driver of the car. Mundorff, like Duffy, was a senior at Great Bridge High School. They were heading back to Chesapeake from Virginia Beach when the crash took place.
READ MORE: Friends, family remember Chesapeake teen killed in crash
Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.