VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A judge sentenced Jerode Johnson to 47 years behind bars for causing a wreck that killed Great Bridge High School senior Kaitlyn Duffy and hurt her friend, Sabrina Mundorff.

High schoolers Kaitlyn Duffy (left) and Sabrina Mundorff (right) were in an SUV when they were struck head-on by a delivery truck. Duffy died from her injuries, while Mundorff remains in the hospital. The delivery truck driver is facing charges.

13News Now / Facebook

The crash took place in 2017. Johnson, who was accused of driving under the influence at the time of the wreck, entered guilty pleas to charges in April 2018.

#BREAKING Jerode Johnson handed down MAX sentence of 47 years in prison for killing Kaitlyn Duffy and severely injuring her friend Sabrina Mundorff in DUI crash back in May 2017.



"Every bit of this was preventable," the judge said. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Zw882ZmxXG — Steven Graves 13News Now (@13StevenGraves) September 10, 2018

Duffy was the driver of the car. Mundorff, like Duffy, was a senior at Great Bridge High School. They were heading back to Chesapeake from Virginia Beach when the crash took place.

Kaitlyn Duffy

Online obituary for Kaitlyn Duffy

READ MORE: Friends, family remember Chesapeake teen killed in crash

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC