VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge sentenced a Virginia Beach man on Tuesday to 20 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Eric Smalley pleaded guilty on April 1, 2019. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney said in October 2018, a citizen reported suspicious activity on an online messaging board. The message, posted by “Bi31YrOldMVa”, stated, “I’m a PED.O IN VIRGINIA BEACH. LOOKING FOR ANOTHER PED.O WHO WILL BE WILLING TO SNATCH A YOUNG BOY OR GIRL AND HAVE SOME FUN. HMU IF INTERESTED.”

Detectives began investigating the individual behind the message board post, and the address and name came back to Eric Ryan Smalley. When interviewed, Smalley admitted that he is a registered sex offender and this was his screen name. A search of his electronics revealed several images and videos of child pornography.

On top of that, at the time of this offense, Smalley was on supervised probation for Aggravated Sexual Battery of a Child under Age 13. These new offenses placed him in violation of the terms of his previously suspended sentence.

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, Judge Padrick revoked his entire previously suspended sentence of seventeen years and three months, for a total sentence of 37 years and three months to serve.

Smalley has prior convictions of two counts of Custodial Indecent Liberties, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and several violations of probation.

RELATED: Ex-Virginia Beach officer gets prison for girl's sex assault

RELATED: Suspect in 2014 Newport News murder arrested in Los Angeles; extradited to Virginia