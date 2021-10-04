Juvenile arrested, charged following hit-and-run crash with stolen car in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police said a crash at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Kempsville Rd. sent two people to the hospital. A 17-year-old was charged.

Detectives said a teen is in custody and facing charges after allegedly causing a hit-and-run crash with a stolen vehicle.

Emergency responders in Virginia Beach were called to help with a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 3 just before 4 a.m. It was at the intersection of Indian River Road and Kempsville Road.

When officers from Virginia Beach Police Department's Fourth Precinct arrived, they found two people who were hurt. Those people were taken to the hospital.

Police said the crash happened when someone driving a stolen Nissan sedan in the westbound lanes of Indian River Road failed to stop at the red light. They were hit at the intersection by a Toyota SUV that was headed south on Kempsville Road.

The Nissan had been reported stolen out of Chesapeake on Sept. 15.

According to officers, there were three people in the stolen car who got out and left the scene on foot. That included the driver, a 17-year-old who was later found by police.

The driver of the Nissan was charged with felony hit-and-run and possession of a stolen vehicle (amongst other traffic charges). That person is being held at the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center.

Police have not released any other information at this time, but said they will share updates as they become available.