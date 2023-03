According to the department, it happened near the intersection of First Colonial Road and Southall Drive.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a hit-and-run involving a juvenile Friday night.

According to the department, it happened near the intersection of First Colonial Road and Southall Drive. That's in the northern section of the city.

Police said the juvenile was taken to the hospital. They haven't given an update on the juvenile's condition.