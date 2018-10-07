VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a suspicious death after two kayakers spotted a body near a shoreline in Virginia Beach.

Police said that around 10 a.m. on the morning of July 6, the kayakers had been in the waters of Lakes Smith/Lawson when they reportedly found a man near the shoreline. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Habitat Lane, where they located the adult male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being classified as suspicious, and members of the department's homicide unit are investigating.

The identity of the dead man has not been released.

Police ask that if you have any information about this case, to call the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

