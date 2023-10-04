Kellam High School in Virginia Beach goes on lockdown as police investigate 'report in the neighborhood'

A message sent to the families of students said the lockdown was done solely as a precaution and that the school has returned to normal operations.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kellam High School in Virginia Beach went on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning as police investigated a "report in the neighborhood," city school officials said.

A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools didn't specify what police were investigating in the area. A message sent to the families of students said the lockdown was done solely as a precaution and that the school has returned to normal operations.

Parents and students may have seen additional police by the school building and in the nearby neighborhoods, according to the message.