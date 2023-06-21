Redevelopment approved for KempsRiver Crossing Shopping Center in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach city council members voted unanimously in favor of redeveloping the plaza at the corner of Kempsville and Indian River Roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Major redevelopments are on the way for a shopping plaza in a busy neighborhood in Virginia Beach.

On Tuesday night, Virginia Beach city council members voted unanimously in favor of redeveloping the KempsRiver Crossing Shopping Center.

People who live near the shopping center say stores in the plaza have had a hard time staying open.

“This used to be kind of a more booming place but I think this seems pretty rundown. I mean I feel like all the empty spots I think the space could be utilized better,” Carolyn Wolford said. “If they want to build apartments and do stuff like that I personally think it’s a good use of space. Because there’s no sense in this all sitting here, doing nothing.”

A big change is on the way.

City council members signed off on a major redevelopment to transform the 20-acre site into a mixed-use shopping center with new apartments.

“I think it’s a good idea. I think the shopping center since Kmart and Farm Fresh kind of died out, I think it needs a little lift,” resident Rob Wolford said. “Normally you need a large anchor store. There is no large anchor store in this shopping center so I think it isn’t serving its purpose entirely.”

Virginia Beach city council member Rocky Holcomb represents the district the shopping center sits in.

“We’re finding out that a lot of the big box retail super shopping centers are going downhill so we gotta find a new way to repurpose them and use them. I think having mixed use with housing is awesome,” Holcomb said. “I think this project is an example of how when government engages with the citizens, we get things done.”

He said this revitalization in Virginia Beach’s Kempsville neighborhood is a long time coming and good news for residents.

“We understand that they have a concern about increased traffic, and we’re gonna work hard on making sure that we keep that at a minimum,” Holcomb said.

Another resident, Zay’kory Jones, also voiced support for the project but questioned the timeline.

“I think it’s a good idea, yes,” Jones said. “The only thing I’m not excited about is how long it’s going to be.”

As for when construction will start, Holcomb said it could take as long as two years before things get off the ground.