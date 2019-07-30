Neighbors in Kempsville were targets of a porch pirate over the weekend, and now they want him caught.

Virginia Beach police said a suspect stole three packages off a porch at 2 p.m. Sunday. Neighbor Chelsea Cerillo said it puts homeowners in a bad situation.

“The people who deliver the Amazon packages have to take pictures to show they’ve dropped it off. So, it will say we received it but if it’s not there, there’s really nothing we can do about it,” said Cerillo.

Cerillo said the issue is that this kind of robberies mean people lose their package and money.

“I would be really upset because if I paid money for it, especially if it was something expensive, and there’s not much you can do to get it back,” said Cerillo.

Cerillo said she’s prepared for anyone who attempts to hit her porch.

“Just because no one’s home, someone’s still watching you. We have the ring and then we also have the motion detector with the camera right here. So, if a car drives by or someone pulls up, we can actually see that while it’s happening,” said Cerillo.

The surveillance pictures from Sunday’s alleged robbery were shared with neighbors as a warning.

Neighbor Mike Hayes said that technology makes security a lot easier.

“We’re so mobile now, if you’re not at your home, you can look on your phone and see okay what’s going on here,” said Hayes. Hayes said that if anyone is ever targeted by a thief, they should always contact the police immediately.

“If people report it, then that information gets to the police department and then they set up more patrols,” said Hayes.