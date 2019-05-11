VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A very cute act of kindness took place in Virginia Beach on Tuesday.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office said a kind young boy purchased gift cards for several deputies.

This happened at a Chick-fil-A Tuesday morning when some officers were eating breakfast.

In a tweet, the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office said that the boy claimed the gift cards were gifts for keeping everyone safe.

