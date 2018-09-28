VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Beach Crime Solvers is opening "crime kiosks," so people can learn and report crime faster.

Crime Solvers opened one kiosk Wednesday at the courthouse and have just finished installing kiosks at all Virginia Beach area Walmarts. Virginia Beach Crime Solvers Board Member Kathy Hieatt explained the point of the new tool.

"It's the modern-day wanted poster,” said Hieatt. "We have information on unsolved crimes, we have information on wanted persons who may have skipped bond or have just missed court. And it's important that police be able to locate these folks."

The kiosks show wanted people, and tips to the public about drug abuse, no texting and driving, and even weather updates. Crime Solvers is also in a partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, where each kiosk will send out Amber Alerts.

Manuel Noronha thinks this new source is needed in the era of technology.

"A speedy basis is the most important to getting a crime solved, so I think the more locations you put it on, will really help the public. And Walmart is a major retailer, so I think more people will tend to use it. With electronics and a screen, it will be updated very quickly, and it can be updated at any time,” said Noronha.

People can send anonymous tips about crime at the kiosk itself, first by scanning the QR code with their phones and then submitting a tip by downloading the P3 app.

In some cases, people who anonymously provide information can earn cash rewards. Walmart Shopper Katie Bonney said it's a tool we might not even know we need.

"We shop here all the time, this is where we get most of our staples. This neighborhood is pretty safe, but then you hear stories that things happen in your backyard. The world is advancing, and crimes are getting more crazy due to that also, so we need to keep up,” said Bonney.

There are currently six kiosks in the area: one is at the courthouse, and the other kiosks are placed at the Red Mill, Hilltop, Phoenix Drive, Town Center, and Salem Crossing Walmart locations.

