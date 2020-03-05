x
La Selecta Radio, Urban League of Hampton Roads hosting mask, diaper giveaway and also offering COVID-19 testing

Sentara Healthcare will also be out at the event giving free COVID-19 tests. Diapers, masks and food will also be given away until supplies last.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — La Selecta Radio along with the Urban League of Hampton Roads is hosting a drive-thru giveaway on Sunday.

Diapers, masks, and food will be given out until they run out.

Sentara Healthcare will also be giving free COVID-19 tests.

The event will maintain social distancing guidelines and offer all the services via a drive-through.

The event starts at noon until supplies run out at 4968 Euclid Road.

La Selecta is holding this particular event to support the Hispanic community in Hampton Roads.

Post by Laselectaradio.

