La Selecta Radio, Urban League of Hampton Roads hosting mask, diaper giveaway and also offering COVID-19 testing

Sentara Healthcare will also be out at the event giving free COVID-19 tests. Diapers, masks and food will also be given away until supplies last.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — La Selecta Radio along with the Urban League of Hampton Roads is hosting a drive-thru giveaway on Sunday.

Diapers, masks, and food will be given out until they run out.

Sentara Healthcare will also be giving free COVID-19 tests.

The event will maintain social distancing guidelines and offer all the services via a drive-through.

The event starts at noon until supplies run out at 4968 Euclid Road.