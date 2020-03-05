La Selecta Radio, Urban League of Hampton Roads hosting mask, diaper giveaway and also offering COVID-19 testing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — La Selecta Radio along with the Urban League of Hampton Roads is hosting a drive-thru giveaway on Sunday.
Diapers, masks, and food will be given out until they run out.
Sentara Healthcare will also be giving free COVID-19 tests.
The event will maintain social distancing guidelines and offer all the services via a drive-through.
The event starts at noon until supplies run out at 4968 Euclid Road.
La Selecta is holding this particular event to support the Hispanic community in Hampton Roads.
