Labor Day draws crowds to Oceanfront beaches

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With Labor Day’s beautiful weather, the beach was a popular spot despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several store owners said business was steady this weekend, from retail to food. While several restaurants still had regulations in place, most people either got their food to go or ate outside.

We spoke to the owner of the ice cream shop, "The Sweet Spot" to hear how business was for them during this holiday weekend. Owner Mery Ghattas said she definitely felt like it was busier than the Fourth of July this year.

"Saturday and Sunday were very busy. We have the social distancing signs on the floor, but we are not allowing customers to stay inside," she said. "You can come in and place your order, but you have to wait outside, and we will bring the order outside to you."