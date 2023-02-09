Labor Day Weekend beachgoers enjoy the final days of summer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The Virginia Beach Oceanfront was packed as people tried to soak in the last of the summer heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s Labor Day Weekend, also known as the unofficial end of summer. Tent after tent lined the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday afternoon with beachgoers soaking in the last of the summer heat.

But if for those planning on heading to the Oceanfront throughout the holiday, don’t get too excited. Red flags are out, as strong rip currents are expected throughout the weekend.

In response, lifeguards have increased patrols and U.S. Coast Guard is standing by for any water response.

The rough waters had most beachgoers enjoying their weekend from the sand.

Michael Jarrells visited Hampton Roads from Culpeper, Virginia with his family. He said he isn’t letting the beach conditions ruin his vacation.

“It was really windy yesterday. Then, the waves were so tall, they wouldn’t let us go out but so far, maybe knee deep. But, it was still nice. I mean, we still enjoyed it, spend time with the family out here,” Jarrells said.