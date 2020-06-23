x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

mycity

Lack of international workers hurts Virginia Beach tourism

The J-1 Visa Student Work Travel program has been temporarily suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Suspension of a program that brings international students to the U.S. for summer work has left businesses in Virginia Beach struggling to find employees. 

The Virginian-Pilot reports that more than 1,000 international students work every summer in Virginia Beach at hotels and other businesses catering to tourists under the J-1 Visa Student Work Travel program. But the visa program has been temporarily suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

It normally allows international students to work four months in the U.S. and stay an additional month for travel. 

Restaurateurs and hoteliers in the city say that as demand is picking up they are scrambling to find enough workers.

RELATED: Shore Drive restaurants hope for business boom as COVID-19 restrictions ease

RELATED: 'Vacation at last' | Norfolk and Virginia Beach Visitors Bureaus working to boost tourism

RELATED: Virginia Beach has a new campaign to bring tourists to the resort city this summer