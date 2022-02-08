Man who killed Bellamy Gamboa sentenced to 25 years in prison

Lamont Johnson had confessed to killing his partner and the mother of his twins, Bellamy Gamboa, back in 2018.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who police say confessed to killing a Virginia Beach mother was sentenced to serve 25 years and 6 months in prison Tuesday.

Lamont Johnson, 45, was convicted of a second-degree murder charge and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

During a four-day trial back in May of this year, prosecutors showed a jury video of an interview he had with detectives, saying he got into a fight with his then-partner and the victim, Bellamy Gamboa.

He then told police he pushed her down the stairs of the apartment they shared while holding one of their twin children in his hand. He said in the video after he put his child in the playpen, he proceeded to push Bellamy to the ground and choked her until she died.

Lamont Johnson will spend 25 years and 6 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing Bellamy Gamboa. Today at Johnson’s sentencing, a judge upheld the jury’s recommended sentence. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/pkflhmy5ON — Dana Smith (@13DanaSmith) August 2, 2022

Prosecutors also presented video of Johnson showing detectives where he said he dumped her body and then proceeded to show video of the trash unit where her body was reportedly dumped in Chesapeake.

Prosecutors pointed out the trash in the dumpster where Johnson said he threw her body was then put into an incinerator, leaving no evidence behind.

As of today, her body has not been recovered.

Multiple family members of Gamboa provided emotional testimony throughout the jury trial. Over 15 hours of evidence in total were used in deliberations.