VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an accident with a riding lawnmower in Virginia Beach.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Thomas Bishop Lane, near Broad Bay. According to Virginia Beach police, a man was operating the lawnmower when it went off an embankment and down into the water below.

When emergency responders arrived, the man was underneath the lawnmower. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.