VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — On Tuesday morning, Landstown High School parents received a voice message from principal Dr. Cheryl Askew, alerting them that part of the school had been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

A parent called the school after their child overheard a threat while on the school bus. School officials immediately called police.

The child was identified and taken into custody. Virginia Beach Police charged the student with Disturbing the Peace.

Virginia Beach Fire Department was called to the scene to investigate a bomb threat.

As a precaution, police and the Virginia Beach Fire Department searched part of the building, which had to be evacuated. Officials did not find a device and the threat was unfounded. Once the building was cleared, the school day resumed as normal.

The voice mail reminded parents in her message that all threats are not acceptable and will lead to serious consequences including potential criminal charges.

The principal's full message is as follows:

Good morning, Landstown families. This is an important message being sent on behalf of Principal Cheryl Askew. Earlier today, a parent called school administration to report a threat her child overheard on the bus this morning. We immediately contacted police and were able to identify the student who made the comments. That student is now in police custody. In an abundance of caution, we did evacuate part of the school for police to complete a search. However, our building was quickly cleared and we resumed instruction as normal. I, again, implore our parents to talk with their children and remind them that threats of any kind are simply not acceptable and they will lead to real consequences, including potential criminal charges. Thank you.

This is the second time in less than a month that a student at Landstown has made a threat against the school.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC