VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Some roads in Virginia Beach still are closed because of flooding. So for now, Landstown High School is open to residents as a shelter until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Like many areas in Hampton Roads, Sandbridge and the people who live here have had their fill of water. Virginia Beach City Emergency Management Director Erin Sutton said it's not just the rain that's a problem, it’s the wind, too.

"So, it was kind of a double whammy,” said Sutton. "That south wind really pushes Back Bay up into the southern end of the city and doesn't allow the outfalls to drain.”

The city opened Landstown High as a shelter Tuesday night because of the flooding. Volunteers from the sheriff's office, city, school division, and police make up the shelter staff.

Inside the school, there’s space for a cafeteria, sleeping quarters, and other necessities. Sutton said they could fit about 100 people who need that refuge during the flooding.

Although no one showed up Tuesday, Sutton said emergency responders and public works continue to patrol the streets to figure out when the shelter needs to be open during the stormy week.

"If folks need this location, we're going to keep it open. If they don't, then we'll close it,” said Sutton.

She said flood concerns are such a high priority for the city, there is a public meeting Wednesday night about them, planned before this storm hit.

"Our flooding issue is a challenge,” said Sutton. "We are a coastal community and we are a low-lying community."

Life in this low-lying town can't come to a stop. So, people are on the road with places to go.

Sutton stresses this safety tip: "turn around, don't drown is the message."

Citizens who may need assistance after the shelter is closed should call 311.

© 2018 WVEC