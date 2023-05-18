Landstown High School students earn 'NASA HUNCH' awards

Students at Landstown High School participated in the "NASA HUNCH Culinary Competition" and brought home awards for biomedical and culinary projects!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Award-winning students in Virginia Beach got a special visit from NASA scientists on Friday.

HUNCH stands for "High school students United with NASA to Create Hardware."

NASA Langley officials say the HUNCH program develops high school students in many ways by highlighting their talents in order to contribute to NASA’s missions.