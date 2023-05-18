Landstown High School students earn 'NASA HUNCH' awards

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Award-winning students in Virginia Beach got a special visit from NASA scientists on Friday.
Several students at Landstown High School participated in the "NASA HUNCH Culinary Competition" and brought home awards for biomedical and culinary projects!
HUNCH stands for "High school students United with NASA to Create Hardware."
NASA Langley officials say the HUNCH program develops high school students in many ways by highlighting their talents in order to contribute to NASA’s missions.
"The program provides students hands-on experience with the space agency -- such as building NASA-designed parts for use by astronauts, agency personnel, or food for astronauts to enjoy," NASA Langley said.